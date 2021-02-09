Independence keeping warming center open

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence will continue to keep the Sermon Community Center, at the corner of Noland and Truman roads, open as a warming center through Sunday amid the frigid temperatures.

Warming center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Any person who needs a place to warm up and charge electronic devices is welcome, though anyone who enters must wear a mask and participate in a health screen. Masks will be provided to those who need one, and overnight accommodations will be addressed case by case.

For more information or resources, call the city’s community partner United Way 211 line, at 2-1-1 or (816) 474-5112.