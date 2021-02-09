Police say homeowner had marijuana license

By The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit Police say the marijuana grow operation discovered in a weekend house fire was legal, as the homeowner had a medical marijuana card and was growing per state guidelines.

The fire happened in predawn hours Sunday in the 1500 block of Northeast Ivory Lane, in the neighborhood just south of Colbern Road and east of Missouri 291. No one was home at the time, and fire investigators believe it started in the basement due to an electrical malfunction started it. They found a marijuana-growing operation in the basement near the fire’s origin, plus another small growth spot upstairs.