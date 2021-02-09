Authorities try to identify dead woman

By The Examiner staff

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman found dead in January in Independence.

She was a white female believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and about 140 pounds and has two tattoos – a unicorn on her left upper back and the name “Hannah” with butterflies on her right wrist. The woman was found Jan. 9 outside in a yard in the 1100 block of South Park Avenue, just north of 23rd Street west of Crysler Avenue.

Independence Police said they have an open death investigation, and no cause of death has been determined.

Anyone with information about the possible identification of this woman is asked to call the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office at 816-881-6600 and ask to speak with an on-duty investigator.