Woman's death ruled not suspicious

By The Examiner staff

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office and Independence Police say they have received a positive identification for a woman found dead in January in Independence.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death, but police say the woman’s death does not appear suspicious at this time. She was found outside Jan. 9 in a residential area near 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue in Independence. Investigators earlier this week had released a picture of some identifiable tattoos on the woman and soon received a positive ID.