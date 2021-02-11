Teen driver dies, four others hurt in Independence wreck

By The Examiner staff

Police say alcohol apparently contributed to a Wednesday evening crash in eastern Independence in which an Oak Grove teenager died and four others were injured.

The crash happened about 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on Little Blue Parkway, a four-lane boulevard with a median, south of Truman Road. According to Independence Police, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on Little Blue when he crossed over into northbound lanes and collided with a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

The Nissan driver, a 17-year-old girl from Oak Grove, died later at the hospital. Her name has not been released. Three passengers from that vehicle remained in the hospital Thursday, one in critical condition and two others serious but stable, police said.

The Tahoe driver also remained hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said no drivers or passengers appeared to have been wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said alcohol appeared to be a factor.