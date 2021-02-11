Independence police continue homicide investigation

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police say they have identified all people involved as they continue to investigate a homicide earlier this week in a west-side home. They have made no arrests.

Police have identified the man found dead early Tuesday as 41-year-old Nathan Looker of Independence. The incident happened in the 11200 block of East 20th Street, just east of Sterling Avenue north of 23rd Street. According to police, officers responding to a disturbance call shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found Looker dead inside a home there. Police have not released an apparent cause of death.

Looker’s death is the first homicide this year in Independence.