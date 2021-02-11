Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Moreland Ridge Middle School: 900 S.W. Bishop Drive, inspected Jan. 20. No violations.

Thomas Utican Elementary School: 1812 N.W. Vesper, inspected Jan. 20. No violations.

Plaza Heights Christian Academy: 1500 S.W. Clark Road, inspected Jan. 20.

• Accumulation of buildup under equipment, washing machine, and sink area. Correct by March 21.

Chick-Fil-A Blue Springs: 951 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Jan. 20.

• Trash bin had brown residue inside. Correct by March 21.

Franklin Smith Elementary School: 1609 S.W. Clark Road, inspected Jan. 20. No violations found.

Wingstop: 481 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Jan. 20. No violations.

Firehouse Subs: 715 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 20.

• Failure to secure food handlers’ cards for multiple employees. Correct by Feb. 19.

• Noticed boxes of sub bread on the floor. Corrected on site. Manager placed bread off the floor.

• Noticed that the sanitizer in the buckets was low. Corrected on site. Manager put fresh sanitizer in the bucket.

Mr. Hibachi: 726 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 21.

• Mop head was allowed to dry inside mop bucket. Correct by March 22.

• Prepackaged food being kept on the floor. REPEAT. Correct by March 22.

• To-go containers in boxes on the floor. Corrected on site.

• Used paper towels at the back of the hand sink for reuse. Correct by March 22.

• A lot of clutter in the kitchen area. Correct by March 22.

Taco Bell: 525 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Jan. 21.

• Food debris on the floor. Corrected on site. Employee swept the floor.

• Missing thermometer in the reach-in cooler. Correct by Jan. 21.

• Employee cup without a lid or straw. Correct by Jan. 21.

Rae’s Cafe: 1605 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 21. No violations.

Sandy’s Restaurant: 1255 S. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 21. No violations.

James Lewis Elementary School: 717 N.W. Park Road, inspected Jan. 25. No violations.

Cordill Mason Elementary School: 4001 S.W. Christiansen Road, inspected Jan. 25. No violations.

St. John La Lande School: 801 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Jan. 25.

• Microwave had buildup inside. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

Lucy Franklin Elementary School: 111 N.E. Roanoke Drive, inspected Jan. 25. No violations.

Walmart: 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Jan. 25.

• Several unlabeled spray bottles in the produce area. Corrected on site. Manager threw away the bottles.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: 1115 Coronado Drive, inspected Jan. 25. No violations.

Blue Springs High School: 2000 N.W. Ashton Drive, inspected Jan. 26. No violations.

Royal Biscuit: 1428 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 26.

• Inside the ice machine had a slimy residue. Ice machine was cleaned and sanitized. Corrected on site.

• The fan covers in the walk-in cooler had a buildup of dust. Correct by March 27.

Blue Springs South High School: 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Jan. 26. No violations.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill: 1100 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 29.

• Dishwasher not reaching 160 degrees sanitizer temperature. Reinspection required. Correct by Jan. 29.

• Multiple missing tiles on kitchen floor and wall near the walk-in cooler. REPEAT. Correct by March 27.

• Several handles to microwaves and reach-in coolers and freezers had accumulation of buildup. Correct by March 27.

• Accumulation of black buildup on the outside door of the walk-in freezer. Correct by March 27.

• Accumulation of food debris inside the reach-in freezer. Correct by March 27.

• Buildup on the shelving to the tall reach-in cooler. Correct by March 27.

• Buildup of food debris in several microwaves. Reinspection required. Correct by Jan. 29.

• Several vents and ceiling tiles had dust buildup. Correct by March 27.

Hy-Vee Bakery: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 27.

• Accumulation of buildup under equipment and shelves. Correct by March 28.

• Around the ceiling vents had dust buildup, repeat. Correct by March 28.

• Buildup on the outside of the flour and spice containers. Correct by March 28.

St. Mary’s Medical Center: 201 W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Jan. 27.

• Ice buildup in the walk-in freezer on the walk. Correct by March 28.

Hy-Vee Meat/Seafood/Deli: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 27.

• Chemical bottles stored next to clean dishes and food items throughout. Corrected. All bottles were removed and placed in dedicated area.

• Buildup under equipment and sink areas. Correct by March 28.

• Debris in walk-in cooler under shelves. Correct by March 28.

Hy-Vee Produce/Grocery/Dairy/Salad Bar/Demo kitchen: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 27.

• Door to the walk-in milk cooler was damaged. Correct by March 28.

• Door to grocery freezer was damaged. Correct by March 28.

• Observed debris on floors in the back product area and back delivery area. Correct by March 28.

Hy-Vee International/Sandwich Shop/Caribou Coffee/Soup Station: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 27.

• Buildup on the floors under the grills. Correct by March 28.

• Buildup under the reach-in coolers. Correct by March 28.

• Several vents had dust buildup. Correct by March 28.

• A few containers uncovered in the walk-in cooler in the international section. Correct by March 28.

• Hand sink at coffee shop was inaccessible due to topping pumps located in the sink. Corrected. Tops were removed.

• Knives were being stored inside the make table next to side of prep dishes. Correct by March 28.

Hy-Vee/Kitchen/Chef Station/Market Grille: 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 27.

• Several prepared containers not date-marked. Corrected. All pans were placed with corrected date.

• Chemical bottles being stored next to clean dishes and food items. Corrected. All bottles were moved to dedicated location.

• Chalking missing behind the dish sink. Correct by March 28.

• Food debris in reach-in cooler. Correct by March 28.

• Accumulation of buildup under equipment and coolers. Correct by March 28.

• Observed dust buildup around vents. REPEAT. Correct by March 28.

Subway: 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Jan. 27.

• Floors had a buildup of debris and a soda spill by the bags in the box. Correct by March 28.

• Trash cans in kitchen area overflowing. Correct by March 28.