Two warming centers open in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Amid continuously frigid temperatures, the city of Independence will continue to keep the Sermon Community Center, at the corner of Noland and Truman roads, open as a warming center through Tuesday.

Warming center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. again Monday and Tuesday.

Any person who needs a place to warm up and charge electronic devices is welcome, though anyone who enters must wear a mask and participate in a health screen. Masks will be provided to those who need one, and overnight accommodations will be addressed on case by case.

The city says it has been working with the Community Services League and other non-profit groups to provide hotel vouchers for such accommodations, as well as personal hygiene items, sleeping bags and mats. About five to 10 people per night have received vouchers during warming center days, the city says.

For more information or resources, call the city’s community partner United Way 211 line, at 2-1-1 or (816) 474-5112.

Also, the Salvation Army is opening six sites in the metro area as warming centers, including its facility at 14700 E. Truman Road in Independence.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays when the wind chill factor is forecast to be 20 degrees or lower.

The Salvation Army says people will be given a bag with water, light snacks, and cold weather safety information but there will be no communal food or beverages. Usage of the space will be limited to 50 percent and furniture will be spaced out because of pandemic precautions. People will have to wear a mask, and there will be a health screening. Spaces in use will be cleaned and sanitized every four hours.