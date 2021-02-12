Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Feb. 3

• Sni-a-Bar Road and Montana Ridge – traffic accident

• Stonebrook and Cross Creek Lane – traffic accident

• 1300 block of Brentwood – civil standby

• 400 block of Joseph Lane – suspicious vehicle

• 1300 block of Golfview Court – suspicious vehicle

• 1100 block of Blue Branch – verbal disturbance

• 100 block of Main Street – suspicious person (2)

• 700 block of Northwest Albatross – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – recovered stolen vehicle

• 100 block of Ephraim – disturbance

Thursday, Feb. 4

• 100 block of Cross Creek Drive – accidental 911 hangup

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 300 block of Valley Road – threats

• 100 block of James Rollo – disturbance

• 100 block of East Harris – disturbance

• 100 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 600 block of Walnut – citizen contact

Friday, Feb. 5

• 1000 block of Sandy – residence check

• 100 block of McQuerry – dealer inspection

• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in, property damage

• 1000 block of Sandy – suspicious activity

• 1100 block of Main Street – disturbance

• 1100 block of Main Street – careless and imprudent driver

• 200 block of Amanda Court – disturbance

• 1100 block of Dean – alarm

Saturday, Feb. 6

• Main Street and U.S. 40 – traffic accident (2)

• 700 block of Cross Creek – verbal disturbance

• 1400 block of Golfview – check the welfare

• Albatross and Scenic Drive – animal welfare check

• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – officer assist

• Interstate 70 and Route BB – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol

• 1400 block of Cross Creek – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• Sweetgum – noise complaint

• 200 block of Cross Creek Drive – disturbance

• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – disturbance

• 2000 block of Sycamore – noise complaint

• Interstate 70 and Main Street – disable vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

Sunday, Feb. 7

• 200 block of Valley – disturbance

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – traffic accident

• 800 block of Hilltop Court – fireworks

• 600 block of Tisha – careless and imprudent driving

• 100 block of Cross Creek Drive – noise complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Main Street and Jefferson – traffic accident

• Cross Creek and Stonebrook – disturbance

Monday, Feb. 8

• U.S. 40 – check the well being, pedestrian

• 1500 block of Nicholas – check the well being

• Interstate 70, westbound exit ramp – vehicle off roadway

• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 1500 block of Nicholas – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 900 block of Abar – parking complaint

• Interstate 70, 23.6 mile marker – vehicle off roadway

• Eastbound Interstate 70 – pedestrian check