Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• Sni-a-Bar Road and Montana Ridge – traffic accident
• Stonebrook and Cross Creek Lane – traffic accident
• 1300 block of Brentwood – civil standby
• 400 block of Joseph Lane – suspicious vehicle
• 1300 block of Golfview Court – suspicious vehicle
• 1100 block of Blue Branch – verbal disturbance
• 100 block of Main Street – suspicious person (2)
• 700 block of Northwest Albatross – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – recovered stolen vehicle
• 100 block of Ephraim – disturbance
Thursday, Feb. 4
• 100 block of Cross Creek Drive – accidental 911 hangup
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 300 block of Valley Road – threats
• 100 block of James Rollo – disturbance
• 100 block of East Harris – disturbance
• 100 block of Southwest Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 600 block of Walnut – citizen contact
Friday, Feb. 5
• 1000 block of Sandy – residence check
• 100 block of McQuerry – dealer inspection
• 700 block of Main Street – walk-in, property damage
• 1000 block of Sandy – suspicious activity
• 1100 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 1100 block of Main Street – careless and imprudent driver
• 200 block of Amanda Court – disturbance
• 1100 block of Dean – alarm
Saturday, Feb. 6
• Main Street and U.S. 40 – traffic accident (2)
• 700 block of Cross Creek – verbal disturbance
• 1400 block of Golfview – check the welfare
• Albatross and Scenic Drive – animal welfare check
• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – officer assist
• Interstate 70 and Route BB – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
• 1400 block of Cross Creek – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• Sweetgum – noise complaint
• 200 block of Cross Creek Drive – disturbance
• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – disturbance
• 2000 block of Sycamore – noise complaint
• Interstate 70 and Main Street – disable vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
Sunday, Feb. 7
• 200 block of Valley – disturbance
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – traffic accident
• 800 block of Hilltop Court – fireworks
• 600 block of Tisha – careless and imprudent driving
• 100 block of Cross Creek Drive – noise complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Main Street and Jefferson – traffic accident
• Cross Creek and Stonebrook – disturbance
Monday, Feb. 8
• U.S. 40 – check the well being, pedestrian
• 1500 block of Nicholas – check the well being
• Interstate 70, westbound exit ramp – vehicle off roadway
• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 1500 block of Nicholas – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 900 block of Abar – parking complaint
• Interstate 70, 23.6 mile marker – vehicle off roadway
• Eastbound Interstate 70 – pedestrian check