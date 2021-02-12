Library renovation unveiled

By The Examiner staff

Mid-Continent Public Library’s South Independence branch, 13700 E. 35th St., resumed limited indoor technology services and curbside service this week after being closed for several months for renovations.

Upgrades include new lighting, paint, carpet, ceilings, sigs and display cases, automatic entrance doors and enhanced landscaping.

Limited indoor services include public computer use, printing, faxing and copying – similar to other library branches due to public health precautions.

South Independence branch patrons whose items had been sent to the North Independence branch during the closure will now automatically have their items switched back to South Independence unless they request otherwise.