A better way from point A to B

From The Examiner during the week of Feb. 8-13, 1971:

• “MONORAIL FROM HOTEL TO STADIUM PROPOSED” – A monorail transportation system from a hotel-apartment complex on Blue Ridge cutoff to the Harry S Truman Sports Complex was proposed today to the Sports Authority. Ronald A. Holt said the monorail system, properly planned, could enhance the over-all character of the sports complex development in the area. The 15-acre site for the hotel complex is on the east side of Blue Ridge Cutoff off 43rd Street. The authority instructed its attorney to return the request to the Holt Land Co., with the recommendation that they make their request with the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, leasees of the complex.

• “BLUE SUMMIT POSTPONES MUNICIPAL STATUS VOTE” – The board of trustees Wednesday night voted to cancel a Feb. 16 special election to change Blue Summit’s municipal status, pending outcome of a petition refiled in the Jackson County Circuit Court opposing the village’s incorporation. Residents were to have voted Tuesday on a proposition to change Blue Summit from a village to a fourth-class city, a change advocated by village officials as a means of increasing the availability of federal funds.

The quo warranto petition filed this week is an amendment of a petition originally filed in May 1967, following the Jackson County Court’s declaring the April 1967 incorporation valid.

• “PUBLIC TIRED, ANGERED BY CRIME, JUDGE SAYS” – The general public is “sick and tired and angered by crime,” Jackson County Presiding Judge Richard P. Sprinkle said Thursday at the Kansas City Exchange Club.

Conditions have changed because of communications, Judge Sprinkle said. He outlined how, years ago, people heard about crime by word-of-mouth or through the newspapers. But people generally were remote and far from the scene. “This is not true today, because of refinements and sophistication in the communications fields,” the judge explained.

“People, through television and radio reports, are taken right to the scene of the crime. They see the damage, the blood, the anguish, and they become involved, and this is no criticism of the television media – they do their job.”

Judge Sprinkle said he felt one of the places for crime prevention to begin was in the privacy of the home. He explained how children, victims of broken homes and divorce proceedings, become pawns of the parents who shirk the responsibility of communicating with their offspring. “These children,” he said, “feel rejected and insulted and they are trouble bound in most instances.”

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Feb. 7-12, 1921:

• BIG BUILDING BOOM.” – Unless somebody gives up and quits, there will be a building boom in Independence in the spring and lasting through the year. Only one thing will prevent the extensive building campaign and that is prices which are still on a war-time basis.

“Hundreds of people seem to want to build just as soon as the weather is available but every one of them wants to know what it will cost,” said one contractor who lives here. “Some are going to build anyhow, others will await a further fall in prices.”

Other building contractors tell exactly the same story. They say they are having all sorts of nibbles but are not closing any contracts but expect to be quite busy as the weather will permit. Houses are being planned in every part of town.

• “STANDARD CUTS WAGES” – A general reduction of 10 per cent in wages of employees of the Standard Oil Company at Sugar Creek to take place February 16 was announced at 3:30 o’clock yesterday afternoon. Representative employees said they had been expecting the cut for some time.

The reduction affects about 1,600 employees, including all wage earners and a large number of the salaried men in the offices. The scale for wage earners ranges from about $5 a day for laborers to $8 a day for mechanics for 8 hour-day, and the salaried men receive from $160 to $275 a month.

“We are not taking the cut in quite the same spirit we took raises,” say some of the men, “but we do not look for any disorder as a result of the cut.”

The reduction was announced by George H. Moffett, general manager, acting under orders from the offices in Chicago.

• “BETTER THAN A SERMON” – The power of the motion picture to stir the higher ideals and deeper emotions was clearly shown in the presentation of the religious photoplay, “The Stream of Life,” at Watson Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church last night. A large audience saw the picture, which consisted of six reels, depicting the life of Phillip Maynard, a prominent business man, from boyhood to extreme old age.

The influence of early Christian training, early church-going habits, the family altar and bible reading in the home followed Phillip through life and although he forgot them and failed to heed them for a time as business weighed upon him, as wealth accumulated and as social prominence was attained, he later turned back to them and let the God of his childhood rule his life and comfort and bless him in his mature years.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox