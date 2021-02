By The Examiner staff

Born a Slave: Rediscovering Arthur Jackson’s African-American Heritage is 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16. It's a Mid-Continent Public Library event, via Zoom.

David W. Jackson’s family identified as caucasian for generations, but his genealogical research revealed that his great-great-grandfather was born a slave.

Register at mymcpl.org/events.