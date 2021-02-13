Truman Medical Centers adds vaccine website

By The Examiner staff

Truman Medical Center has added a website to take information for people trying to schedule vaccine appointments, in addition to its phone call line for scheduling.

The site is a pop-up on www.trumed.org. Eligible patients won’t be able to schedule their own vaccine appointments, but rather they can join a wait list. Patients will leave their information, and a scheduler will call them when a vaccine dose is available at one of TMC’s clinics. TMC added the pop-up site because of difficulties people have had getting through to a scheduler when they call the 404-CARE line. The hospital says it’s also trying to add schedulers.

Centerpoint Medical Center also has a website for eligible citizens to sign up on a wait list for vaccine appointments: centerpointmedical.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/.

Both Truman Medical Centers and Centerpoint are part of the hospitals receiving alternate weekly allocations from the state. The largest portion of Missouri’s allocation from the federal government is going to such hospitals for vaccine clinics. Currently, Missouri is Phase 1B: Tier 2 of its vaccination program – that is, people age 65-older and high-risk individuals.

Eligible people in prior tiers include first responders, public health workers, patient-facing health-care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have also started scheduling vaccine appointments at various locations, including the Independence locations and at Blue Ridge Crossing on U.S. 40. To check for availability and to schedule an appointment, visit: www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid.