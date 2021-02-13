Learn about sap, syrup and more

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering in-person and virtual programs in the coming days.

All require registration before the program begins. Go to mdc.mo.gov/events.

These events include:

• Discover Nature, Maple Sugaring: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27, both at the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. For all ages. See how trees are tapped, sap collected and syrup made.

The deadline for registration for the Feb. 20 program is Feb. 17.

The deadline to register for the Feb. 27 program is Feb. 24.

These programs are outdoors, so dress for the weather.

• Urban Woodsman: 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 20, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For ages 10 and up. Learn winter skills such as fire building, wood splitting, and campfire cooking as well as the collection and processing of tree sap and syrup making.

These programs will be held outdoors, so dress for the weather.

• Sap to Syrup: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 as well as 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For ages 10 and up. See how trees are tapped, sap collected and syrup made.

These programs will be outdoors, so dress for the weather.

• Trees, Sap to Syrup: A virtual program from 2 to 3 p.m., Feb. 24. For ages 10 and up. If it is too cold for you outdoors, register for this virtual program explaining how sap is collected and made into syrup.The deadline to register is Feb. 23.