KC area gets mass vaccination event

By The Examiner staff

The state of Missouri is holding a COVID-19 mass vaccination event Tuesday in the metro area.

It’s for people getting the first of the two needed shots of the vaccine.

It’s from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the Cerner world headquarters campus at 2951 Rock Creek Parkway in North Kansas City.

To sign up, go to MOStopsCOVID.com/events.

Missouri is holding events around the state, by Highway Patrol division, each week. This is this week’s Region A event for initial shots. A followup event for the second shot is to be held at the same place in 21 or 28 days.

These events are conducted by the Missouri National Guard, the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the State Emergency Management Agency and local health-care systems.