Schools, libraries, government offices closed for extreme cold

By The Examiner staff

The exceptionally cold weather expected to linger at least through most of Tuesday has led to widespread cancellations of school and other events, including:

• The Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit school districts and St. Michael the Archangel High School in Lee’s Summit are out for the snow day Tuesday or holding classes virtually.

• Mid-Continent Public Library and Kansas City Public Library branches are closed Tuesday.

• State of Missouri offices are closed Tuesday.

• Jackson County offices are closed Tuesday – the Truman Courthouse and Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence, the Downtown Courthouse in Kansas City, the Jackson County Family Justice Center, and the Albert Riederer Community Justice Complex in Kansas City.

Circuit Courts are closed Tuesday, and no in-person or virtual hearings will be held.

The offices of the County Legislature will work remotely Tuesday and Wednesday, and Tuesday’s Legislature meeting has been moved to Thursday.

• A state of Missouri COVID-19 mass vaccination event at the Cerner world headquarters campus in North Kansas City is delayed until later in the week. To sign up, go to MOStopsCOVID.com/events.