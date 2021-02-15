Charges filed in Blue Summit homicide

By The Examiner staff

A Blue Summit woman who allegedly dropped off a man at a fire station after shooting him Friday evening faces murder charges.

Prosecutors have charged Sarah Devera, 27, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Zachary Jewell, 31.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. Friday evening near the Inter City Protection District station off Blue Ridge Boulevard in Blue Summit. Devera fled before sheriff’s deputies arrived but was located Saturday afternoon.

According to court documents, members of Jewell’s family were inside the fire station when they heard banging on the front door and saw Devera, who had been dating Jewell off and on for about a year, screaming, “I shot him! I shot him!” Jewell had a gunshot wound to the left chest, and responders tried life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Devera’s home is a couple blocks from the fire station, and a neighbor said he heard an argument and gunshot before a vehicle sped away. Video surveillance showed Jewell and Devera having an argument, during which Jewell challenged her to shoot him. When Devera fired, Jewell yelled, “Sarah!” and she told him to get into the truck and then drove away.

According to court documents, Devera told investigators she shot Jewell because she thought he was going to shoot her. Investigators did not find a gun on Jewell. They found Devera’s gun at her mother’s home, where she went after fleeing the fire station.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.