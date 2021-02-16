Independence extends warming center service

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence will continue to have the Sermon Center, at the corner of Noland and Truman roads, open as a warming center through Thursday.

Warming center hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Any person who needs a place to warm up and charge electronic devices is welcome, though anyone who enters must wear a mask and participate in a health screen. Masks will be provided to those who need one, and overnight accommodations will be addressed case by case. The city has been working with non-profit groups to provide hotel vouchers for such accommodations, as well as personal hygiene items, sleeping bags and mats.

Also, the Salvation Army has been opening six sites in the metro area as warming centers, including its facility at 14700 E. Truman Road in Independence.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays when the wind chill factor is forecast to be 20 degrees or lower.

The Salvation Army says people will be given a bag with water, light snacks, and cold weather safety information but there will be no communal food or beverages. Usage of the space will be limited to 50 percent and furniture will be spaced out because of pandemic precautions. People will have to wear a mask, and there will be a health screening. Spaces in use will be cleaned and sanitized every four hours.