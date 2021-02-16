Second person dies in Little Blue Parkway wreck

By The Examiner staff

A second teenager has died from an apparent drunken driver collision last week in Independence.

Independence Police said Tuesday a 17-year-old Independence boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle hit by a vehicle that crossed the median, died from his injuries.

The Feb. 10 crash, which happened after 8 p.m. on Little Blue Parkway, just south of Truman Road, also killed 17-year-old Skyelar Kelly of Oak Grove.

According to police, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on Little Blue when he crossed over the grass median into northbound lanes and collided with a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Kelly. She died later that evening at the hospital. Police said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Besides the passenger who died Tuesday, two other passengers in the Sentra remain hospitalized with significant injuries. The Tahoe driver was scheduled to have been released from the hospital this past weekend, police said.

No person in either vehicle appeared to have been wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said the case will be forwarded to the county prosecutor.