Black History Month: Several local events in the coming days

By The Examiner staff

The Mid-Continent Public Library and the Kansas City Public Library have several programs in the next few days to mark Black History Month:

• The Montford Point Marines: A Case Study in Integration. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Presented by the Kansas City Public Library.

Jeremy Maxwell, a historian at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, examines the African-American unit that integrated the Marine Corps in 1942. The Montford Point Marines, named for the North Carolina base on which they trained, distinguished themselves throughout the Pacific Theater in World War II – most notably on Okinawa, where approximately 2,000 members saw intense action.

Maxwell is the author of “Brotherhood in Combat: How African Americans Found Equality in Korea and Vietnam,” he’s writing a book on the Montford Point Marines.

Watch his presentation live online at YouTube.com/kclibrary.

Josephine Baker’s Last Dance. 7 p.m. A Mid-Continent event, via Zoom. A discussion of the book “Josephine Baker’s Last Dance,” by Sherry Jones. Josephine Baker was an actress, singer, dancer, civil rights activist, and a member of the French Resistance during World War II.

Register at mymcpl.org/events, and you’ll be sent a link before the event.

Borrow the book by visiting booktalk@mymcpl.org

• Mr. SOUL! – a pop-up film series. 5 p.m. Friday.

“Mr. SOUL!” is written and directed by Melissa Haizlip, the niece of Ellis Haizlip, the host and producer of “Soul” on PBS in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The show was focused on the African American experience and included interviews with Harry Belafonte, Muhammad Ali and James Baldwin as well as performances by Patti LaBelle, Al Green and Stevie Wonder.

Details on how to RSVP for this event – a screening of a film and then a discussion – are forthcoming.

• Crown Crafted Concert Series Presents NuBlvkCity. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Mid-Continent event, via MCPL360. This program features a Kansas City-based music collective that includes Love, Mae C; They Call Me Sauce; Kartez Marcel, and VP3.

Register in advance at mymcpl.org/events. At the time of the program, go to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/

• A Legacy of Leadership with Emiel Cleaver. 3 p.m. Sunday. A Missouri Valley Sundays event by the Kansas City Public Library.

Kansas City civil rights leader Leon M. Jordan was among the most influential African Americans in Missouri before being shot to death in 1970. He was the city’s first police Black police lieutenant, a co-founder of Freedom Incorporated and a state legislator. Filmmaker Emiel Cleaver discusses his new film, “A Legacy of Leadership,” examining Jordan’s career and legacy.

Watch the event live online at YouTube.com/kclibrary.