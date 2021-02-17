Death of Independence woman under investigation

By The Examiner staff

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a homicide after authorities identified remains found in a rural area last week as those of an Independence woman.

Authorities say the remains of Alesha Jane Reade, 45, were found near the intersection of Cameron and Easley roads, a couple miles north of Missouri City. Someone walking in the area discovered the remains and called 911, the sheriff’s office said, and the homicide appeared to have happened shortly before.

Reade was last seen on Feb. 9 and reported missing two days later. Her remains were found Feb. 10.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 816-407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Kansas City police and the Platte County Sheriff's Office have helped with the investigation.