St. Ann's fish dinners offered during Lent

By The Examiner staff

St. Ann’s Church, 10109 E. Lexington Ave., Independence, will continue its tradition of providing fish dinners on Fridays during Lent, through March 26.

Dinners are provided via carry-out this year. Dinners can be ordered by phone at 816-252-2857 between 1 and 5 p.m. on Fridays. Pick-up of the dinners will be available between 5 and 7 p.m.

The menu includes catfish fillet ($9.50), boiled shrimp ($10.25), and fried shrimp ($10.50). Each dinner will also includes boiled potatoes, cole slaw and cornbread. Additional a la carte items and desserts will also be available.