Learn about spring, summer camps

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Parks and Recreation has announced three upcoming programs for children:

• Spring Break Camp, for ages 5 through 12, will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 15 through 19.

• Summer Camp, for ages 5 through 12, will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 1 through Aug. 20.

• A Counselor in Training program will be available during Summer Camp for ages 13 through 15.

On Feb. 20, between 2 and 4 p.m., there will also be a Sports Registration Day at the Fieldhouse, 425 N.E. Mock Ave. Parents and children can visit to learn about Spring Break Camp, Summer Camp and the Counselor in Training program. Parents who do visit on Feb. 20 will be given $10 off their child’s registration for the summer camp.

For further information, call 816-228-0266 or visit BlueSpringsGov.com and visit the Parks and Recreation section.