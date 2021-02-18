Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming days.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Feb. 19

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for stories your young children will enjoy.

• Google Sheets Basics, Menu Bar and Toolbar (MCPL3600): Learn how the menu bar and toolbar work together to assist you in creating a spreadsheet.

• State of Stories, Stories from Family and Community (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Blending tradition and performance, Dr. Gladys Caines-Coggswell and Angela Williams, BA bring to the stage stories of the African American experience in Missouri.

Feb. 20

• State of Stories, Developing and Telling Historical, Family, and/or Community Stories (Zoom): 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Dr. Gladys Caines-Coggswell has collected stories from many of Missouri’s African American communities in her book, Stories from the Heart.

• Crown Crafted Concert Series Presents NuBlvcCity (MCPL360): 5 to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy this Kansas City-based music collective.

Feb. 21

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL3600: 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes your young children will enjoy.

Feb. 22

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL3600: 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes your young children will enjoy.

• Growing Readers, Early Literacy Workshops, Singing and Rhyming (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This Missouri Clock hour workshop focuses on how to help parents and family members prepare their children for school success.

Feb. 23

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Movin’ & Groovin’ with Mr. Stinky Feet (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Travel through songs about cars, trucks and things that move with Mr. Stinky Feet.

• Voice Assistants, Siri (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Interested in learning about voice assistants? Come learn how to use your smartphone or tablet’s virtual assistant.

• The Business of Childcare, Simple Strategies to Improve Profits: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join Childcare Consultant and small business coach, Judy Bumpus, for Week Two of this three-week series exploring the business side of childcare.

• Navigating Sensitive Conversations About Race (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. In a time of racial reckoning and protest, many people are asking for change but don’t know where to start.

Feb. 24

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL3600: 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes your young children will enjoy.

• Excel Basics, Working With Fonts (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. The Fongs group in the Excel ribbon provides many ways to change fonts that promote better visualization and understanding. Learn how each button can assist you in creating an impressive spreadsheet.

• Mad Science Demonstrates Fire and Ice (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. This program explores exothermic chemical reactions and the wonders of dry ice, working with flash paper, a crazy bubble shower and creepy, foggy effects.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Tom Bass’ Commencement Address (MCPL360): 7 to 7:35 p.m. Join storyteller and cultural historian Br. John Anderson in this one-person show as he portrays Missouri native, Tom Bass.

Feb. 25

• Springtime Yoga for Kids (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join us for a kids’ yoga class inspired by the beauty of spring. Go to our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360 at the scheduled time.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Participate in structured conversational English classes with professional teachers and volunteers for one hour every Thursday afternoon.

• Know Your Rights Training (Zoom) Conoce Tus Derechos (Zoom): 6 to 7 p.m. This training provides knowledge to community members who are directly impacted by immigration policies on their rights at home, street, traffic stops and workplace.

• The Story Center Speaker Series, Ann Patchett (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join us for a live Q & A with Ann patchett. Author Kate DiCamillo will act as the interlocutor for her talk.

• Celebrating Music in Missouri (Zoom): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Lazell Williams will give you the chance to learn more about the history of music in Missouri and have fun in the process. Join us as we learn about the roots of jazz, blues and symphonic music.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL3600: 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes your young children will enjoy.

• An Introduction to Apple Photos (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. We’ll explore (briefly) the feature available in Apple photos. Go to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360 at the scheduled time.

Feb. 28

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL3600: 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes your young children will enjoy.