New Highway Patrol commander for area

By The Examiner staff

Starting March 1, Lt. Steven Wilhoit will be the commanding officer of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A in Lee’s Summit.

Wilhoit will be promoted to captain and will replace the departing commander, Capt. Scott Shipers, Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Eric Olson announced this week. Shipers, who has been Troop A commander since 2015, will be promoted to major and will lead the executive service bureau at the Highway Patrol’s general headquarters in Jefferson City.

Wilhoit joined the Highway Patrol in 1996 and served in Troop B, which covers the state’s northeast area and is based in Macon, until 2014. Since then, he has been part of the division of drug and crime control at the general headquarters.