Black History Month: Events coming up this week

The Mid-Continent Public Library and the Kansas City Public Library have several upcoming programs to mark Black History Month.

• Binding Us Together: 6 p.m. Tuesday. A conversation with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and longtime community leader Alvin Brooks, who reflects on a lifetime of activism, community building and public service. Born into poverty and a racist society, Brooks became a trailblazing police officer and detective, city council member, and mayor pro tem, as well as founder of the AdHoc Group Against Crime and chair of the local chapter of the Congress on Racial Equality.

The event marks the launch of Brooks’ autobiography, “Binding Us Together: A Civil Rights Activist Reflects on a Lifetime of Community and Public Service.”

Watch it live at YouTube.com/kclibrary.

• Navigating Sensitive Conversations About Race.: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Mid-Continent event, via Zoom.

Many people are asking for change but don’t know where to start. This program will address the reasons that such conversations are essential.

Register at mymcpl.org/events. You will be sent a link prior to the event.

• Tom Bass’ Commencement Address: 7 to 7:35 p.m. Wednesday. A Mid-Continent event, via MCPL360.

Storyteller and cultural historian Brother John Anderson portrays Missouri native Tom Bass, a renowned horse trainer, inventor and creator of Kansas City's American Royal Saddlehorse Show.

Register at mymcpl.org/events. At the time of the event, visit the MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/