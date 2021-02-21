Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Lee’s Summit student receives ROTC scholarship

Blake Horner-Ogle, a Lee’s Summit North High School student and ROTC cadet, has received a $22,500 Air Force ROTC scholarship that will allow him to attend a summer university program providing private pilot license training. He is one of just 230 cadets worldwide to receive this scholarship.

Two scholarships for Blue Springs student

Brenna Herman, of Blue Springs, a student at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, has been awarded two scholarships – the Class of 1942 Scholarship and the Florence F. Overmire Scholarship.

Local engineering student named to dean’s list

Molly Meade, of Lee’s Summit, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She is a student in the College of Engineering, majoring in biomedical engineering. She earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in order to qualify for the dean’s list.

Blue Springs student honored at Cedarville University

Brett Vaughn of Blue Springs was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University,in Cedarville, Ohio. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, he earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Blue Springs student named to president’s list

Jocelyn Long of Blue Springs was named to the fall semester president’s list at the Des Moines Area Community College in Des Moines, Iowa. In order to be eligible for the president’s list, she achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

– Examiner staff