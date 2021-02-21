Grain Valley police reports
Monday, Feb. 8
• U.S. 40 – check the well-being, pedestrian
• 1500 block of Nicholas – check the well being
• Interstate 70, westbound exit ramp – vehicle off roadway
• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 1500 block of Nicholas – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact
• 900 block of Abar – parking complaint
• Interstate 70, 23.6 mile marker – vehicle off roadway
• Eastbound Interstate 70 – pedestrian check
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 2100 block of Sweetgum – welfare check
• 1300 block of Northwest Jefferson – alarm
• 600 block of Walnut – resident check
• 700 block of Northwest Eagle Drive – citizen contact
• 200 block of Broadway – alarm
• 600 block of Southwest Lakeview – suspicious vehicle
• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm
• 500 block of Graystone Drive – disturbance
Thursday, Feb. 11
• 1200 block of Pamela Boulevard – unoccupied vehicle
• Main Street and Route AA – careless and imprudent driver
• 1300 block of Ashley Lane – residence check
• 600 block of Broadway – welfare check
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, DFS
• 1300 block of Southwest Addie Lane – parking complaint
• 1700 block of Helen Court – residence check
Friday, Feb. 12
• 1300 block of Northwest Jefferson – alarm
• 1300 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – citizen contact
• 100 block of Armstrong – welfare check
• 1100 block of Willow – citizen contact
• Main Street and Rock Creek – citizen contact
• Main Street and Eagles Parkway – suspicious person
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – stealing
• 600 block of Valley Ridge Circle – alarm
• 1200 block of N.W. Crestwood Drive – suspicious vehicle
Saturday, Feb. 13
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – welfare check
• 300 block of Front Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Northwest Jefferson – alarm
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance
• 600 block of Montana Ridge Drive – disturbance
• 1300 block of Northwest Jefferson – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 900 block of Baytree – fireworks
• Main and Front streets – suspicious vehicle
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – noise complaint
• 600 block of Yennie – noise complaint
• 1300 block of Willow – water main break
• Ramp at westbound Interstate 70 – motorist
• 200 block of Main Street – agency assist, Public Works
• 1100 block of Dean Drive – welfare check
• 100 block of Woodbury – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
Sunday, Feb. 14
• 300 block of Front Street – animal welfare check
• 1400 block of Willow Drive – civil standby
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – welfare check
• 1200 block of Lone Star Court – agency assist, Public Works
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, DFS
• Main Street at the railroad crossing – malfunctioning crossing arms
• Main Street and Jefferson – motorist assist
• 400 block of Coldwater Creek – agency assist, Public Works
Monday, Feb. 15
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 100 block of McQuerry – agency assist, Public Works
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, DFS (2)
• 700 block of Armstrong – stolen vehicle
• 300 block of Crestview Drive – residence check
• 100 block of McQuerry Drive – agency assist, Public Works
• Interstate 70 and Main Street – suspicious activity
• Interstate 70 and Main Street – leaving the scene of an accident
• 400 block of Woodbury – verbal disturbance