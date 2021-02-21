Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Feb. 8

• U.S. 40 – check the well-being, pedestrian

• 1500 block of Nicholas – check the well being

• Interstate 70, westbound exit ramp – vehicle off roadway

• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 1500 block of Nicholas – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact

• 900 block of Abar – parking complaint

• Interstate 70, 23.6 mile marker – vehicle off roadway

• Eastbound Interstate 70 – pedestrian check

Wednesday, Feb. 10

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 2100 block of Sweetgum – welfare check

• 1300 block of Northwest Jefferson – alarm

• 600 block of Walnut – resident check

• 700 block of Northwest Eagle Drive – citizen contact

• 200 block of Broadway – alarm

• 600 block of Southwest Lakeview – suspicious vehicle

• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm

• 500 block of Graystone Drive – disturbance

Thursday, Feb. 11

• 1200 block of Pamela Boulevard – unoccupied vehicle

• Main Street and Route AA – careless and imprudent driver

• 1300 block of Ashley Lane – residence check

• 600 block of Broadway – welfare check

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, DFS

• 1300 block of Southwest Addie Lane – parking complaint

• 1700 block of Helen Court – residence check

Friday, Feb. 12

• 1300 block of Northwest Jefferson – alarm

• 1300 block of Northwest Phelps Drive – citizen contact

• 100 block of Armstrong – welfare check

• 1100 block of Willow – citizen contact

• Main Street and Rock Creek – citizen contact

• Main Street and Eagles Parkway – suspicious person

• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – stealing

• 600 block of Valley Ridge Circle – alarm

• 1200 block of N.W. Crestwood Drive – suspicious vehicle

Saturday, Feb. 13

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – welfare check

• 300 block of Front Street – citizen contact

• 1300 block of Northwest Jefferson – alarm

• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – disturbance

• 600 block of Montana Ridge Drive – disturbance

• 1300 block of Northwest Jefferson – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 900 block of Baytree – fireworks

• Main and Front streets – suspicious vehicle

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – noise complaint

• 600 block of Yennie – noise complaint

• 1300 block of Willow – water main break

• Ramp at westbound Interstate 70 – motorist

• 200 block of Main Street – agency assist, Public Works

• 1100 block of Dean Drive – welfare check

• 100 block of Woodbury – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

Sunday, Feb. 14

• 300 block of Front Street – animal welfare check

• 1400 block of Willow Drive – civil standby

• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – welfare check

• 1200 block of Lone Star Court – agency assist, Public Works

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, DFS

• Main Street at the railroad crossing – malfunctioning crossing arms

• Main Street and Jefferson – motorist assist

• 400 block of Coldwater Creek – agency assist, Public Works

Monday, Feb. 15

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 100 block of McQuerry – agency assist, Public Works

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, DFS (2)

• 700 block of Armstrong – stolen vehicle

• 300 block of Crestview Drive – residence check

• 100 block of McQuerry Drive – agency assist, Public Works

• Interstate 70 and Main Street – suspicious activity

• Interstate 70 and Main Street – leaving the scene of an accident

• 400 block of Woodbury – verbal disturbance