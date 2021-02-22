Two arrested in connection with Independence woman's death

By The Examiner staff

Officers have arrested two people in Independence in connection with a year-long homicide case in Buchanan County.

The victim in the case, 21-year-old Ariel Starcher of Independence, was found dead in a duffel bag alongside a rural road in February 2020. A Missouri Department of Transportation employee found the duffel bag by the side of the road.

On Saturday, officers from Independence, Kansas City and Lee’s Summit police arrested Taylor Stoughton, 22, of Willard, Missouri, and on Sunday Independence Police arrested a Platte County man thanks to citizen tips, according to releases from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information about the arrests was available Monday.

Stoughton faces a second-degree murder charge, and a judge initially denied her bond Saturday.