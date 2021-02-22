Blue Springs man arrested, again, at the mall

By The Examiner staff

For the second time in two months, a Blue Springs man was arrested Sunday at Independence Center following a disturbance.

Independence Police said Rayvon Lewis was arrested shortly after the mall’s 6 p.m. closing time Sunday for trespassing, interfering with police, shoplifting and assault. An officer fired a bean bag round that hit Lewis, police said.

In January, Lewis was charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly waving a toy gun around the mall food court, causing a disturbance in which two other men were arrested on city misdemeanor charges. Lewis posted bond in that case earlier this month, according to court records.