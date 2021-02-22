New pet homes needed quickly

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Recently Animals Best Friends was approached by a family needing to re-home five adult cats and an adult dog. The owner can no longer stay in her home and is going into a living facility. We are trying to help them find homes for these animals ASAP as we have no room for them in our facility.

One is a beautiful gray domestic medium-haired cat who is 10 years old. Her name is Lily, and she has no front claws. She needs a special home as she struggles to use a litter box. We are unsure of her issues. Patience and lots of love usually can help an animal learn at any age.

Mama is possibly the mother of the other cats. That is unknown. She is a domestic short-haired gray-and-white cat who does not want to use the litter box either but is used to living inside. We do not know much about Mama’s personality. Whoever rescues Mama will need to use lots of patience and love.

Honeybee is a 10-year-old domestic short-haired black cat with beautiful yellow eyes. He is super friendly and loves attention.

Kitkat is a handsome domestic medium-haired gray cat with a white streak down his face. He is also 10 years old.

Socrates is a handsome domestic long-hair gray and white cat who is 10 years old. He is very much a loner. Socrates does not like other animals or people.

The dog is a three-year-old Aussie shepherd mix. Her name is Sissy. She is a very sweet baby who needs a good home.

All these animals are altered. It is particularly important that we find homes for them before March 6, as that is the day they must leave their home.

If you have room in your heart and home for one or more of these cats or Sissy and would like to save them, please call Animals Best Friends at 816-254-8664.