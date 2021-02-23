Red Cross makes appeal for blood

By The Examiner staff

The American Red Cross says the recent extreme cold has taken a toll on blood donations. Several opportunities to give blood in Eastern Jackson County are coming in the next few days.

According to the Red Cross, the bad weather canceled hundreds of blood drives – and more than 15,000 donations of blood and platelets – across 30 states.

Upcoming blood drives:

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Raytown Chapel United Methodist Church, 5413 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Hughes Defense, 1008 W. Main St., Blue Springs.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 at Summit Ridge Medical Plaza, 600 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit.

• Noon to 5 p.m. March 11 at The Summit Church, 3381 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit.

Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, or by calling 800-733-2767.