Independence woman charged in fatal shooting

By The Examiner staff

An Independence woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend in Raytown during a dispute early Wednesday.

County prosecutors charged Daizhane Redmond, 24, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mitchell Wright Jr., who was found dead in his apartment with gunshot wounds to his torso, face and jawline.

According to court documents, Wright had called police minutes before the shooting and said his ex-girlfriend had a gun and was trying to kill him and he wanted “backup.” Earlier, he’d called the non-emergency line and said she was dropping off his vehicle, which she had borrowed, and he anticipated a disturbance. One of Wright’s neighbors called 911 after hearing gunfire.

The first officer at the scene saw Redmond leaving and quickly driving away but soon stopped and arrested her. Redmond said she shot Wright after he moved toward her inside the apartment. He told her not to shoot, she said, and she fired once and he fell to the floor, saying “I’m dead, I’m dead.” Redmond said she thought about shooting Wright a second time because she wanted to kill him, then left the gun on the sink and left the scene.

Investigators found a gun in the center console of the vehicle Redmond drove and two spent shell casings and two live rounds at the scene, matching two live rounds found in Redmond’s jacket pocket.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 cash only bond.