Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness. Recent restaurant inspections resulted in the following findings:

King Wok: 4376 S. Noland, inspected Feb. 11.

Critical violations:

• Employees found not wearing masks properly over mouth and nose. Corrected.

Non-critical violations:

• Beef and shrimp not properly thawed.

• Exterior and interior of reach-in freezers not being kept clean.

• Exterior of prep cooler has buildup of grease and grime.

• Shelves under work area built up with debris.

• Microwave not being kept clean.

Golden Rice Chinese: 1435 S. Noland Road, inspected Feb. 11. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Equipment is not in good repair. Door rail on reach-in cooler is broken.

• Prep cooler exterior noted not free from accumulation of soil on sides.

• Two employees without valid food handler’s card. Must be corrected by Feb. 25.

Dottie’s Kitchen: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Feb. 11. No violations.

Sterling Apple Market: 11215 E. U.S. 24, inspected Feb. 21. No critical violations found.

Non-critical violations:

• Hood vent filters found dirty.

• Dirty cardboard on top of prep sink. This is an attractant for pests. Remove.

• Floor beneath work table found with heavy buildup.

• Health permit posted is from 2019. Most current permit must be posted.

El Volcan: 17110 East U.S. 24, inspected Feb. 18. No violations.

Main Event: 4600 S Cochise Court, inspected Feb. 17.

• Guests bowling were not wearing masks. Next violation will result in tickets to manager on duty and/or suspension of business license and health permit. No information provided as to whether this was corrected at time of inspection.

Subway: 11201 E. U.S. 24, inspected Feb. 17.

Critical violation:

• Employee observed with mask below nose. Masks must be worn at all times and must cover both the nose and mouth. Tickets may be issued at next violation. Corrected on site.

Non-critical violations:

• Bag of chipotle sauce found on floor in stock area. All items must be 6” above the floor. Corrected Feb. 11.

• Floor of walk-in cooler is found with onion peels. Clean it.

7-Eleven: 201 U.S. 24, inspected Feb. 17. No critical violations.

Non-critical violation:

• Door gasket in pizza cooler found torn; repair gasket.