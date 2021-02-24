Mid-Continent Public Library expands services

By The Examiner staff

The Mid-Continent Public Library resumed a couple of indoor services Wednesday for the first time during the pandemic. Library customers can now pick up materials inside, browse the shelves and check out materials using the self-check kiosks at the front of a branch.

Customers are asked to limit their visits inside library branches to 90 minutes or less to promote lower occupancy rates and social distancing, and masks should be worn at all times indoors. Public computers can be used for up to 60 minutes, and library branches continue to offer curbside or drive-up window service for picking up materials, in addition to indoor pick-up. Wi-Fi continues to be available 24/7 outside library branches.

In-person library events, meeting room usage, gathering in large groups and using children’s computer remain unavailable for the public. All return items are quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked back in, but the additional time will not cause any fines.

“The past several months have been very challenging, but our goal throughout this time has been to balance safety with customer service,” Mid-Continent Director/CEO Steve Potter said in a release. “We’ve implemented a number of new protocols that have allowed us to take this next step forward, including altering our staff schedules to reduce risk of branch closures, and we’re very pleased that these measures have been successful. We continue to look for innovative ways we can serve our community in a safe manner.”