Child dies in Blue Springs apartment fire

By The Examiner staff

An apartment fire Friday morning in Blue Springs killed a young child.

The fire happened shortly before 11 a.m. in a building on the 100 block of Northwest Vesper Street, a couple blocks east of Missouri 7 and Rotary Park.

Firefighters encountered a heavy blaze coming from the rear of one apartment unit and after quickly knocking down the fire found the child dead inside, according to Chief Jeff Grote of the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

Two adults who had gotten out by the time firefighters arrived. They suffered minor injuries, Grote said.

As of early Friday afternoon, officials had not released the child’s age. At that time, Grote said, firefighters had been focused on medical care and extinguishing the fire and did not know if there were working smoke detectors in the apartment.

“It’s been several years since we’ve had a fire fatality,” Grote said, “so everybody’s concerned and saddened about this fire.”