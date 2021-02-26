Man fatally shot in Blue Springs

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened about 2:50 p.m. Friday behind one of the strip malls on the east side of Missouri 7, between R.D. Mize Road and Mock Avenue. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who later died at the hospital.

Police are looking for a possible suspect who fled the scene – a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, driving a white and gray Jeep Cherokee with a off-colored hood.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Blue Springs Police at 816-228-0151 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.