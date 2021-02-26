Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

Registration is required for the majority of these events. To register, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events and look for the program you wish to attend.

Once you register, the access to events varies a little:

• If the event is on Zoom, an email invitation will be sent to you including a link to the event.

• For MCPL360 events (that is the library Facebook page), a link to the MCPL360 program will be posted near the time of the event. Alternatively, you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

March 1

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Inglés (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. These classes are currently full but there is a waiting list. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• Story Center Critique Group (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring 2 to 3 pages of their work to share. Pages should be in standard manuscript format: 12 pt ft, double spaced, Times New Roman.

March 2

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. These classes are currently full, and there is a waiting list. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Read and Sing with Mr. Stinky Feet (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Featuring “Sulllern Sally” and songs about feelings. Bring some drawing paper, markers or crayons for a fun activity.

• Google Docs Basics, Working with Fonts (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Learn how to use the toolbar buttons and menu options to change and visually improve the text in your documents. Moving from Word to Docs? This correlates with the Word Ribbon’s font group.

• The State of the State, Missouri Writers on Missouri: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dr. Sam Cohen, Associate Professor of English at MU Columbia describes the work of Missouri writers.

March 3

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• “This is Kansas City” storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:25 a.m. Author Angela Kmeck shares her book “This is Kansas City.” Participants will hear her reading her book and singing songs and talking about Kansas City.

• Exploring Learning Express Library (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. From homework help to researching for your next career, LearningExpress Library might just be the resource for you.

• Harry Truman’s Excellent Adventure by Matthew Algeo (Zoom): 3 to 4 p.m. Discuss this book.

• Mad Science Demonstrates Kitchen Chemistry Workshop (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Take a hands-on look at the chemistry that goes on in your kitchen. Hunt for starch, sugar and fats in foods and investigate a living organism that helps bread rise.

• Building a Solid Foundation for Opening a Restaurant: 6 to 7:30 p.m., virtual even. Xander Winkel from the Ennovation Center in Independence walks through the basics of regulations, marketing and financials. Explore the many the roles, responsibilities, and challenges restaurant owners juggle

• The Beatles in Missouri (Zoom): 7 to 7:45 p.m. The Beatles performed just twice in Missouri but the Show-Me State shaped the band’s history.

March 4

• Virtual Teen Book Group, Between Two Titles (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. This is a virtual book group. With 2 titles to choose from, there are options for everyone.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. This event is full, and there is a waiting list. This program, which occurs regularly at the library, provides conversational English classes with professional teachers for one hour every Thursday afternoon.

• “Sharp Objects,” by Gillian Flynn (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. A book discussion. This featured title is part of the Booktalk Collection, and copies are available separated from the catalog.

March 5

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• Naming a Start Menu Group (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Tiny Tech How-To’s focus on how to do a specific tech task. Join this class to learn how to name tile groups in the Start menu.

• “Sharp Objects,” by Gillian Flynn (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. A book discussion. This featured title is part of the Booktalk Collection, and copies are available separated from the catalog.

March 6

• Crown Crafted Concert Series Presents Kadesh Flow (MCPL360): 5 to 6:30 p.m. This month the series presents Kadesh Flow, a rapper with an MBA, a trombone Super Saiyan, and a Billboard-charting recording artist.

March 7

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

March 8

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• Growing Readers Early Literacy Workshops, Playing and Imagining (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Missouri Clock Hour workshop will focus on how we can help parents and family members prepare their children for school success through the early literacy practices of playing and imagining.

• Writing Basics (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn the basics of writing, including creating dialogue, character and description. This course includes a segment on resources, which attendees can take home with them.

March 9

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Greatest Hits (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Celebrate Mr. Stinky Feet’s 22nd anniversary of creating music for families.

• Restaurant 911-Emergencias en el restaurante y cómo manejarlas: 12 to 1 p.m. Tienes preguntas sobre el manejo de emergencias en tu restaurante? Tal vez sea un percance en las redes sociales, o tal vez necesitas comunicar un cierre temporal debido a un caso de COVID-91.

• Dare to Repair (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Explore several library and outside resources to help you on your self-repair journey. Registration is required.

• Virtual Teen Book Group, We the Fandom (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Celebrate your favorite fandom or find a new one as we read and discuss young adult fandom-related books each month. Read one, all or zero titles and join us for a great discussion.

• Interviewing for Oral History, part one: The Basics (Zoom); 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn the first steps of preparing your personal oral history project in an interactive brainstorming workshop.

• News of the World by Paulette Liles (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come join the book discussion about the News of the World.

• Secret Kansas City (Zoom): 7 to 7:30 p.m. Author Anne Kniggendorf will share the secrets behind writing Secret Kansas City.

March 10

• Grow A Reader Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:20 a.m. and 6 to 6:20 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be songs and stories too.

• eCommerce for Beginners: 11:45 to 1 p.m. Would you like to sell products or services from your own website? Join us as Pam Hausner walks you through the basics to getting started on your own eCommerce website.

• Voice Assistants, Hey Google (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Interested in learning about voice assistants? Come learn how to use your smartphone or tablet’s virtual assistant.

• Mad Science Presents Walking on the Moon Show (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. This program is about the principles of space travel, with an emphasis on the 53rd anniversary of the landing of the first man on the moon during NASA’s Apollo 11 mission.

• Business Model Canvas Workshop (Zoom): 6 to 7:30 p.m. Is your business model working? Join Kimberly Beer to learn how to stop the chaos and create meaningful direction in your business while ensuring your business idea is solid.

• Marketing for Storytellers, part one (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn to cultivate a brand that speaks to your audience as a writer or storyteller, and then explore effective marketing tactics, including networking, social media, and resources from Square.