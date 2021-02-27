An argument for ordaining women

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Feb. 22-27, 1971:

• “RLDS JOURNAL EDITORS URGE LADIES’ ORDINATION” – The editors of an independent RLDS journal have urged the ordination of women in their church. In an editorial in the current issue of “Courage: A Journal of History, Thought, and Action,” the editorial committee of the journal says women are second class citizens in the church by virtue of their exclusion from the priesthood.

The editorial says that decision-making in the church is carried on by all-male bodies and that the church often finds itself short of needed leadership. “The most obvious solution would be the ordination of women,” state the editors.

At last April’s World Conference here, a motion was made from the floor which suggested the possibility of ordaining women. The motion was tabled.

• “STATE HONOR TO SUE GENTRY” – A longtime newspaper woman, a member of The Examiner news staff, has been named “Missouri Press Woman of the Year 1970” by the Missouri Press Women, an organization of working women journalists throughout the state.

Miss Sue Gentry is the recipient of this honor, according to an announcement in the February issue of “Life Lines'' published by the Missouri Press Women. She has been a member of the Press Women since 1938, and a former state president.

A member of The Examiner staff since 1929, Miss Gentry is the only woman editor the paper has ever had. She held this post from 1943, when the men staffers went to war, until 1952, and she received a “Mollie Pitcher” award given by the University of Missouri to women who did men’s work during the war.

In 1945 Sue was assigned to the press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., to cover President Truman’s announcement of the surrender of Japan. She had the honor of using the president’s office and typewriter. She considers this assignment the most thrilling and outstanding in her career.

• “SNOW DOESN’T DAMPEN DEDICATION” – The snow came down and the streets and roads clogged, but the ribbon-cutting at Grain Valley’s new high school building took place as scheduled, with about 200 students and patrons showing up, in spite of the weather. The 14,730-square-foot building contains eight classrooms, an administration area, and a basement which can be used as an emergency shelter. Although centered in Grain Valley, the district extends in a five-mile-wide strip both north and south of I-70, and is mostly rural, with a total enrollment this year of 618.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Feb. 21-27, 1921:

• ”WILL POUR OUT BOOZE” – A big lot of confiscated booze, taken by officers of the law from bootleggers and others, and held in the city hall, will be emptied into a sewer at the intersection of Maple avenue and Spring street at 1:30 o’clock in the afternoon of Thursday, February 24. The casks then will be burned. This affair will be under the supervision of Mrs. Dagmore Davidson of Fairmount, Law Enforcement superintendent of the Jackson County W.C.T.U. (Women’s Christian Temperance Union). It will be a feature of an all-day meeting of that organization which will be held on Thursday at the First Methodist church.

• “AGAIN DOING BUSINESS” – The Commercial State Bank of Mount Washington opened today for business. It has been closed since January 5, when it was discovered that Walter M. Halpin, vice president and acting cashier, had disappeared and that there was a shortage. Later it was found that the shortage was in excess of $30,000. Halpin has never been located but the bank has reorganized and arrangements made such that it will continue in business and the depositors will secure their deposits if they want them.

• “OATS SOWING TIME HERE” – “I have seen a number of farmers in the county getting their ground ready for seeding of oats,” said R.J. Howat, county agent, yesterday morning. “So far I have seen no one sowing oats. The ground looks as though it were working fine. I think it perfectly safe to sow oats now and I would not hesitate to do so.”

“The buds are somewhat forward for the time of year, due to much open weather. I was in a plum orchard the other day in which the trees were beginning to look white from the swelling buds.”

– Compiled by Jeff Fox