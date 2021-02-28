Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Feb. 17
• 900 block of Sandy – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact
• 1300 block of N.W. Jefferson – alarm
• Greyston and Sandy Lane – agency assist, Public Works
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
• 1300 block of Hickory Wood Court – burglary
• 1200 block of Willow – citizen contact
• 200 block of Cypress – 911 hang-up
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contract
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Public Works
• Interstate 70 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 200 block of Cypress – agency assist, EMS
• 800 block of Highland – unattended death
• 1500 block of Cross Creek – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie – welfare check
• 1400 block of Broadway – citizen contact
Thursday, Feb. 18
• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – civil standby
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of N.W. Jefferson – alarm
• 1200 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway – warrant service
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant service
• 800 block of Southwest Lakeview – 911 hang-up
• Main and Harris streets – citizen contact
• 1300 block of N.W. Persimmon Drive – disturbance
• 100 block of McQuerry – dealer application
• 1000 block of Burr Oak – parking complaint
• 1100 block of Fox Trail – citizen contact
• Route BB and Sni-a-Bar Road – careless and imprudent driver
Friday, Feb. 19
• 1200 block of Blue Branch Drive – 911 hang-up
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing
• Route BB at the city limits – motor vehicle accident
• 900 block of Abar – suspicious vehicle
• 500 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact
• Interstate 70, westbound ramp – motor vehicle accident
Saturday, Feb. 20
• 200 block of Katie Court – noise complaint
• 1600 block of Hilltop – robbery
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• Interstate 70 westbound off ramp – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 900 block of West Ryan Road – alarm
Sunday, Feb. 21
• 1000 block of Northwest Scenic Drive – citizen contact
• 800 block of Harvest Drive – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
• 900 block of Jefferson – suspicious vehicle
Monday, Feb. 22
• 1400 block of Olympic – alarm
• Northeast Hannah Court – noise complaint
• Bush and Jefferson – stealing
• 900 block of Maplewood Court – citizen contact
• 1600 block of Hilltop – service
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Gregg – citizen contact
• Route AA and Jackie – road obstruction
• Ridgeview and Muriel – area check
Tuesday, Feb. 23
• Butterfly Trail Park – area check
• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – missing juvenile
• 1000 block of Sandy – suspicious vehicle
• 1200 block of Golfview – stealing from motor vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of McQuerry – suspicious person
• 100 block of McQuerry – suspicious activity
• 200 block of Jefferson – suspicious activity
• 1100 block of McQuerry – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (2)
• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• Minter and Blue Branch – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – VIN verification
• 1100 block of Northwest Eagle Ridge – alarm