Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Feb. 17

• 900 block of Sandy – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – citizen contact

• 1300 block of N.W. Jefferson – alarm

• Greyston and Sandy Lane – agency assist, Public Works

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol

• 1300 block of Hickory Wood Court – burglary

• 1200 block of Willow – citizen contact

• 200 block of Cypress – 911 hang-up

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contract

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist, Public Works

• Interstate 70 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 200 block of Cypress – agency assist, EMS

• 800 block of Highland – unattended death

• 1500 block of Cross Creek – citizen contact

• 600 block of Yennie – welfare check

• 1400 block of Broadway – citizen contact

Thursday, Feb. 18

• 200 block of Cross Creek Lane – civil standby

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1300 block of N.W. Jefferson – alarm

• 1200 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway – warrant service

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant service

• 800 block of Southwest Lakeview – 911 hang-up

• Main and Harris streets – citizen contact

• 1300 block of N.W. Persimmon Drive – disturbance

• 100 block of McQuerry – dealer application

• 1000 block of Burr Oak – parking complaint

• 1100 block of Fox Trail – citizen contact

• Route BB and Sni-a-Bar Road – careless and imprudent driver

Friday, Feb. 19

• 1200 block of Blue Branch Drive – 911 hang-up

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing

• Route BB at the city limits – motor vehicle accident

• 900 block of Abar – suspicious vehicle

• 500 block of Eagles Parkway – citizen contact

• Interstate 70, westbound ramp – motor vehicle accident

Saturday, Feb. 20

• 200 block of Katie Court – noise complaint

• 1600 block of Hilltop – robbery

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• Interstate 70 westbound off ramp – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 900 block of West Ryan Road – alarm

Sunday, Feb. 21

• 1000 block of Northwest Scenic Drive – citizen contact

• 800 block of Harvest Drive – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

• 900 block of Jefferson – suspicious vehicle

Monday, Feb. 22

• 1400 block of Olympic – alarm

• Northeast Hannah Court – noise complaint

• Bush and Jefferson – stealing

• 900 block of Maplewood Court – citizen contact

• 1600 block of Hilltop – service

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Gregg – citizen contact

• Route AA and Jackie – road obstruction 

• Ridgeview and Muriel – area check

Tuesday, Feb. 23

• Butterfly Trail Park – area check

• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – missing juvenile

• 1000 block of Sandy – suspicious vehicle

• 1200 block of Golfview – stealing from motor vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of McQuerry – suspicious person

• 100 block of McQuerry – suspicious activity

• 200 block of Jefferson – suspicious activity

• 1100 block of McQuerry – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact (2)

• 1000 block of Scenic Drive – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• Minter and Blue Branch – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – VIN verification

• 1100 block of Northwest Eagle Ridge – alarm