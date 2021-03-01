Blue Springs family seeks help after fatal fire

By The Examiner staff

Family members have identified the 3-year-old child killed in Friday’s apartment fire in Blue Springs, and they say the boy’s family has lost everything.

Dean Lancaster was found dead in a bedroom after firefighters put out the blaze, and two adults suffered minor injuries, having escaped by the time firefighters arrived. According to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family, Dean has a 9-year-old brother, and the family is in need of clothing, bedding, food and help with funeral expenses.

The fire happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday in a building on the 100 block of Northwest Vesper Street, a couple blocks east of Missouri 7 and Rotary Park. Firefighters found a heavy blaze coming from the rear of one apartment unit. Fire officials continue to investigate the fire to determine its cause, though a spokesperson for the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District said the fire appeared to have come from the bedroom where Dean was found. The official cause of Dean’s death also has not been released.

The CJC says it’s been about 10 years since the last fatality in the fire district – which covers much of Blue Springs and Grain Valley, Lake Tapawingo and surrounding unincorporated areas – and just the fifth such incident in 30 years.