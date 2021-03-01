Police seek public's help finding a missing girl

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police seek help looking for an endangered teenager who the family believes could be with an older man.

The family of 16-year-old Levis Marisol Urbina-Cartagena reported her missing Monday. She was seen about 10 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 11600 block of East 24th Street in Independence. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Levis is believed to be with 26-year-old Jose Miguel Martinez-Hernandez, a citizen of Honduras, and they may be heading to Texas together in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone who has seen them or knows where they are should contact police immediately at 911 or call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.