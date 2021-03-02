Evergy warns about scammers

By The Examiner staff

Evergy, the parent company of Kansas City Power & Light, says people pretending to be Evergy representatives are approaching customers in Jackson County, asking to see energy bills and offering solar panel installation. These persons are not connected with Evergy.

The company states that legitimate Evergy representatives would be wearing Evergy-branded clothing, driving an Evergy vehicle, and/or would have company identification on their person.

The company says it does not do door-to-door sales and asks that, before giving anyone information about your Evergy account, you call the Customer Contact Center at 888 471 5275.