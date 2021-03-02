Fishing class at Burr Oak Woods

The Examiner

Thursday is the last day to register for a class on the “secret” information you need to be a successful angler.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a program, “Discovery Nature, What Fishes Want,” designed to help you with some “lure secrets” to get those fishes’ attention. Explore tried and testing methods, learn new skills and share some of your own ideas.

This program is for all ages and will be held at 10 a.m. March 6 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1411 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Register at mdc.mo.gov/events.

– Submitted to The Examiner