Volunteer opportunities at George Owens

George Owens Nature Park in Independence has projects for volunteers, including:

• Some bluebird houses need to be replaced. The park will provide the plans and materials to help you build new housing for resident birds.

• If not collected, discarded fishing line frequently entangles wild animals and can cause them great harm. The park will help you get started building discarded fishing line containers and making signs to remind anglers of the importance of collecting discarded line.

• When the weather gets a little warmer, the park will need volunteers to survey and take photos of bees, butterflies and native plants. If you are a night owl, there is also a need for night surveys of local moths.

• Volunteers are also needed to look for and properly dispose of invasive plant species.

Call George Owens Nature Park at 816-325-7115 or stop by the DeWitt Center at 1602 S. Speck Road.

– Submitted to The Examiner