Full calendar at Kansas City Public Library branches

The Kansas City Public Library has several virtual and in-person events in the coming days.

To RSVP for an event, click on RSVP.

Upcoming events include the following:

March 3

• Make, Do Tell: 1 to 2 p.m. Youth/Family programs. Learn fun things like unboxing an ant farm, practicing the alphabet in sign language, etc.

• NickiFit Tabata Kickboxing Plus Strength: 6 to 7 p.m. Adults. Condition your body from home, toning and defining. Grab your dumbbells and an exercise mat.

• Tarot Workshop, Tarot Roundtable: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Adults. This is a time for students of tarot to drop in with questions. Experienced tarot readers help with any level. RSVP to receive a link to this event.

March 4

• Online Storytime: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Children. Join children’s librarians on the KC Library Youth YouTube page or the Central Youth Service’s Facebook page for stories, songs and early learning.

• NickiFit Full Body Chair Workout: 9 to 10 a.m. Adults.

• WeavingCommunity Chat: 12 to 1 p.m. Adults. Chats on how to build community during a time of crisis. RSVP to receive a link.

• Crafting Central: 3 to 4 p.m. Adults. Use your KCLP library card to access classes on Creative Bug and then join for a crafting circle. RSVP to receive a link to this event.

• Tech Tips with Tech Access: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Adults. Join to get your digital questions answered with our tech coaches. Whether you want to learn about your smartphone, computer, tablet or other devices, we are here to help. RSVP to receive the link to this event.

• NickiFit-ABSolutely Amazing Abs: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Adults.

• FYI Book Group Reads “She Come By It Natural:” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Adults. The book group is reading this biography of Dolly Parton by Sarah Smarsh. RSVP to receive a link for the event.

March 5

• Staying Healthy At Home-Gardening: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Adults. Monica Miller, Nutrition Program Associate for University of Missouri Extension, presents a lesson on gardening. RSVP to receive a link for this event.

March 6

• Online Storytime: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Kids. Join children’s librarians on the KC Library Youth Youtube page or on the Central Youth Service’s Facebook Page on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for songs, stories and early learning.

March 7

• Online Storytime: 9 a.m. Kids. Join children’s librarians on Sundays at 9 a.m. for stories, songs and early learning.

• North-East Book Group Reads “Boy Erased,” by Garrard Conley: 2 p.m. RSVP to receive a link for this program.

March 8

• Happiness Habits: 3 p.m. Adults. As we face uncertainty, we know there are habits that foster happiness. Come develop simple habits for greater happiness based on recommendations of experts. RSVP to receive a link to this program.

March 9

• Medicare Made Easy: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Adults. Learn the basics of Medicare enrollment and get your questions answered. RSVP to receive a link to this program.

• NickiFit Cardio Kickboxing PLUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Adults. Kick those unwanted pounds goodbye from the comfort of your own home. In this class, kickboxing meets fitness plus abs. Benefits include increased cardio endurance, coordination, improved posture.

• Online Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Kids. Join children’s librarians on Sundays at 9 a.m. for stories, songs and early learning.

March 10

• Make Do Tell: 1 to 2 p.m. Youth and Family. Learn about new things like ant farms and practicing the alphabet in sign language.

• NickiFit Tabata Kickboxing Plus Strength: 6 to 7 p.m. Adults. Nicki will lead you through exercises to tone and define muscles using martial-arts-like moves. Grab your dumbbells.

• Readers for Social Justice Book Group Reads “Here We Are” – 7 to 8 p.m. Adults. RSVP to receive a link to this online event.

March 11

• Online Storytime: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Youth and Family. Join librarians and hear stories, songs, and early learning.

• NickiFit-Full Body Chair Workout: 10 a.m. Join others in a great NickiFit workout from home.

• WeavingCommunity Chat: 12 to 1 p.m. Adults. Chats on how to build community during a time of crisis. RSVP to receive a link.

• After Lunch Book Group Reads “The Weight of Blood,” by Laura McHugh: 3 to 4 p.m. RSVP to receive a link to this online event.

• Crafting Central: 3 to 4 p.m. Adults. This crafting program focuses on yarn crafts: knitting and crochet. Use your KCPL card to access classes on Creative Bug and then join us for a crafting circle. RSVP to receive a link to this online event.

• Tech Tips with Tech Access: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Adults. Get your digital questions answered with our tech coaches. Whether you want to learn about your smartphone, computer, tablet or other device, our tech coaches are here to help. RSVP to receive the link to this online event.

• NickiFit ABSolutely Amazing Abs: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is a great workout.

March 13

• Online Storytime: 9 a.m. Youth and Family. Join librarians and hear stories, songs, and early learning.