Man charged with threat against Rep. Cleaver

By The Examiner staff

A federal grand jury has indicted a southwest Missouri man for threatening two members of Congress, including U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II.

Kenneth Hubert, 63, of Marionville, was charged in a three-count indictment returned under seal Feb. 23 in Springfield and is federal custody. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday with Hubert’s arrest and initial court appearance.

In the indictment, Hubert allegedly threatened to assault and kill, in separate incidents, Cleaver (D-Kansas City) on Jan. 7, 2021 and U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee on May 6, 2019, in retaliation for their work. Hubert allegedly threatened Cohen with a call to his Washington, D.C., office.

Court documents available to the public gave no details about the threat against Cleaver. The date of the threat is a day after the riot at the Capitol building, but a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City said Hubert was not part of that mob.

Marionville is located between Springfield and Joplin – far from Cleaver’s district that covers much of Jackson County and Ray, Lafayette and Saline counties. Cohen, a Democrat, represents the most southwest corner of Tennessee, including most of Memphis.