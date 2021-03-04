Independence employees, retirees getting vaccinations

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence has started to vaccinate eligible city employees and retirees, as well as eligible residents who had signed up for vaccines through the Jackson County Health Department.

The city is using available space at Independence Center for its clinics. Independence officials learned over the weekend the city would receive a shipment of vaccines from the state on Monday – which included about 1,200 doses.

Eligible employees and retirees have received vaccines Wednesday and Thursday, and eligible residents were scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Until March 15, people who qualify under Phase A and Phase B, tiers 1-2 are eligible. Many police officers and firefighters who had been eligible earlier received their vaccine shots through local hospitals.