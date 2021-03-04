Jackson County jail corrections officer charged

By The Examiner staff

An undercover operation this week has led to federal charges against a corrections officer at the Jackson County jail.

Daniel Coach, 26, was charged in Kansas City with one count of using a telephone to facilitate the unlawful activity of acceding to corruption, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Authorities say he agreed to get 25 Oxycontin pills to an inmate, and they say he claimed to have gotten other contraband to inmates, as well.

The bust happened Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. An undercover officer talked with Coach on the phone and agreed to get the 25 Oxycontin pills to an inmate. His price: $100 plus six pills for himself.

The two met at a gas station and made the transaction. Coach described how he would get contraband around jail checkpoints. The officer then got out of Coach’s vehicle, and when Coach drove off, police stopped him.

Authorities said they were tipped off last month by a jail inmate who said Coach would be paid $100 to $150 to get drugs to inmates. Family and friends would get the drugs – Percocet, K2, ecstasy, cocaine – to him, and he would be placed on the inmate’s floor and made the delivery.