Too many dogs running loose

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of March 1-6, 1971:

• “BLUE SPRINGS CRACKING DOWN ON ‘STREET DOGS’” – All dogs running loose on the streets of Blue Springs will be picked up, members of the City Council agreed Monday night.

“We’re going to have to do something,” said Mayor Dale Baumgardner, waving a stack of complaints received from citizens. “It’s getting so bad now that I’m even getting complaints about dogs from the chairman of my dog committee. He told me today he saw nine dogs running in a pack through the city.”

• “SCHOOL CONCERT A FIRST” – The appearance of “Frijid Pink,” a folk-rock musical group, at Van Horn High School Friday night marks a first for the school and possibly an all-area first.

“This, as far as I can determine,” explained Dave Mosser, student council president, “is the first time a school has sponsored a concert of this type.”

Mosser describes bringing the popular group to the area as a “service to the student body.” His theory is that not all students are interested in sports, so the rock group should give other students something to do.

The group is well known among high school students for their hit record of “House of the Rising Sun.”

• ‘SCOUT WEEK EVENTS LISTED” – Girl Scout Week is March 7-13, and each troop is planning special activities. The “Hands Around the World” festival will close the week-long celebration. It will be March 13 at the University of Missouri Extension Center, 2820 S. U.S. 71 Bypass.

The public is invited to see glimpse of girl scouting internationally. There will be 36 troops participating. Each has chosen a Girl Guide country to represent through displays, colorful costumes, and a program of folk songs and dances. One of the main features will be a sample of the food and drink from each country.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Feb. 28-March 5, 1921:

• “FAVORS A TOWN CLEANUP.” – The board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce at its weekly meeting Friday afternoon adopted the following resolution:

“To the Mayor and City Council of Independence:”

“The Independence Chamber of Commerce would commend the Mayor and City Council and those members of the Police force who have tried to perform their duty toward cleaning up the town and maintaining law and order and would recommend that the Mayor and City Council take such action as is necessary to guarantee a complete and vigorous cleaning up of the town and a permanent preservation of law and order.”

• “TO CENSOR THE MOVIES” – Jefferson City, Mo., March 2 – For some time it has been understood here that the effort to pass a law providing for the strict censoring of all moving pictures to be shown in Missouri had been killed.

It was therefore quite a surprise when the judiciary committee of the Senate Monday night voted to recommend the passage of the bill. The action of the committee was forced by the women who moved upon the committee with unanswerable arguments and demanded a favorable report.

This does not mean that the bill will become a law. There is a strong moving picture lobby against the measure and makers of films want to be sole judges of the kind of pictures they turn out and have all the money needed to spend in an effort to prevent a State censorship.

• “CHAMP CLARK DEAD” – Washington, D.C., March 2 – Champ Clark, Ex-Speaker of the National House of Representatives, died this afternoon at 2:10 o’clock at his home in Washington, D.C. Champ Clark represented the 9th Missouri district in Congress for nearly thirty years. He has been Speaker of the House four times and the democratic nominee for speaker four times while the republicans were in power. He was a candidate for the democratic nomination for president in 1912 and received a majority of the votes in the convention, being defeated for the nomination by the two-thirds rule.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox